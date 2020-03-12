Don’t you often wonder how some people smell so lovely even after a hectic office schedule? Aren’t they just crafty fragrant charmers who know how to smell sweet after facing a bunch of office meetings on a hot summer day? Well, nothing is improbable in the world of fragrance. It is just the right bottle of perfume that it takes. …
Hair care tips for the bride to be:
The wedding day is one of the most important days of a woman’s life. On her wedding day, the bride wants everything to be just perfect. There are not many women who have not dreamed about this day from her teenage years. She is the queen of the day. The royal treatment, the rituals, the vows, the walk down the …
11 Ultimate Tips to Pass College Exams Smoothly
Exams always come unexpectedly, and the marathon begins with all the accompanying elements. Usually, these are sleep deprivation and grueling studying. To help you overcome this with minimal loss, we have decided to list the top tips which can help you pass the exams easily and smoothly. Learn Throughout the Semester Yes, the start is obvious. If you have been …
The Best Honeymoon Destinations for Sport Fans
Getting married to a fellow sports fan ensures that you will both have a lot of fun following your favorite sports in the future. To get started, why not choose one of these exciting sports destinations for your honeymoon? Hawaii for Surfing There is no doubt that Hawaii is one of the best honeymoon destinations on the planet. With a …
Sustainable Fashion Trends to Take into 2020
Now more than ever, people are concerned with sustainable fashion practices, and rightfully so. Finding ways to stop buying so much and reducing landfill are especially important. Although it can be hard to pass up the latest fashion trends, consider where the clothing pieces come from and how long will they last? Here are our top ways to get thinking …
The best clothing and fashion hacks for college girls
After getting into college, every girl dreams of a happy life of three or four years ahead. Apart from typical situations of falling in love, exchanging notes, and bunking classes, fashion is another critical component of college life. After a routine bound life of the school, you come to taste the first bite of freedom in your college. Every girl …
How to raise your child to be gender-neutral?
Gender biases or gender neutrality is a lemon squeezing topic in today’s world. Everywhere we go, we subtly fall under the grasp of gender biasedness. Though because of educational advancement, we try to be gender-neutral yet subconsciously, we fail to be so. Why? The answer would be that this gender bias is woven with our personality while we were growing …
4 Crazy, But Freakishly Effective Ways to Increase Productivity at Work
After a few hours of desk-time in your office, productivity often takes a severe nosedive. Most of the time, you find yourself doing crazy things, such as watching funny videos on YouTube or chatting with friends on social media. You even flick through websites that offer zero value to your work life just to pass time. You wish there was …
5 Natural Remedies to Reduce Skin Wrinkles
Your skin is doubtlessly an essential part of your body. It is the part that is often exposed for the world to see. Factually, the way your skin looks can speak volumes about who you are. Therefore, taking care of it should be at the helm of your priority list. Unfortunately, even if you treat your skin with hundreds of …
Styling Ideas for your Knitwear this Winter
We all know the struggle of getting stuck in a boring routine of thick jumpers, jeans and a puffer jacket once you hit the middle of winter, however, winter dressing really doesn’t have to be drab – quite the opposite, actually! Women’s knitwear is a wide and wonderful product category with so much potential for beautifully styled outfits. If the …